The newest click in out range, LED Flash click, works as a high-powered LED flash. With its low power consumption, you’ll never have to think about battery life. You can use it as a camera flash, for all those times when the ambient lighting is simply not enough.

LED Flash click

LED Flash click carries the CAT3224 flash LED driver. The click is designed to run on a 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, RST, PWM, and INT.

The module onboard the click can deliver up to 4A LED flash pulses.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

