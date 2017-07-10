Brighten up your project with a colorful LED strip, and control the light intensity with our newest click – LED driver click.

LED driver click

LED driver click carries the MCP1662 high-voltage step-up voltage driver from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over PWM pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

You can dim the LEDs over the PWM pin on the click, and set it to just the right intensity.

Now it’s up to you to get creative and find some interesting ways to incorporate LEDs into your home. Perhaps adding some to your staircase, or in your garden? Or lining the mirrors with a multicolored LED strip?

For more information about the LED driver click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

