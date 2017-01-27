Our display click section has just received a new member – LCD mini click. It features the MCP23S17 port expander and the MCP4161 digital potentiometer, both from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

2×16 LCD displays

These LCD screens can display a maximum of 32 characters in two lines, 16 characters per one line. They are rather small and ideal for displaying short messages and numbers.

You may think that it’s hard to say anything with 32 characters, but you can say a lot with only a few words. For example, “the food is ready” will fit the screen perfectly, or “thank you for shopping with us”.

Get creative and let us know in the comment section what is the perfect 32 character message in your opinion.

For more information take a look at the product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika