Put all your projects under lock and key, they will be perfectly safe with our new click – Keylock click.

Is there something you wish to keep safe? Keep things down to earth, and old-fashioned with a real key.

Keylock click

Keylock click carries a processed sealed key lock mechanism that can be set in three different positions. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over the PWM, INT, and AN pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

The package also contains two keys and a protective cap for the mechanism.

Did you know?

Did you know that the first locks and keys in the world were made out of wood? The Egyptians started using them as a form of security some five thousand years ago.

You can read more about this on this blog post about the history of keys.

For more information about the Keylock click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned