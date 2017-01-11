What makes your heart beat faster? When you are running really fast? When you fall in love all of a sudden? When out of the corner of your eye you see a huge spider? ECG 2 click can track your heartbeat patterns and give you precise information on what excites or scares you the most.

Measure your heart activity at home

The days when you had to go to a hospital to see the electrical activity of your heart are gone — stay in the comfort of your home and record the data yourself with ECG 2 click.

ECG 2 click

ECG 2 click carries ADS1194 16-bit delta-sigma AD converter from Texas Instruments and runs on 3.3V and 5V power supply.

You can use the MikroPlot free application to generate the ECG graph. Since it’s a visualization tool you can use it for other bio signals and environmental data as well.

For more information, you can check out the ECG 2 click product page, or the learn article if you want detailed information on ECG measuring, the previous ECG click and the MikroPlot app.

