Snakes and vampire bats have really good infrared sensing abilities. So does our click board™ – IR Sense click, but that is the only similarity.

IR Sense click

IR Sense click carries the AK9750 quantum-type IR sensor. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

IR Sense cilck detects the temperature of objects and people in motion. It can also detect a human body that remains still. So, it distinguishes heat regardless of the fact whether or not an object is moving.

