IQRF technology has low power consumption, and it’s intended for low speed and low data volume wireless connectivity applications. The transmission range goes from tens to hundreds of meters.

You can use it for industrial control and automation of buildings and homes. For remote control and monitoring of different systems.

IQRF click

IQRF click carries the DCTR-76DA RF transceiver, operating in the 868/916 MHz frequency. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or UART interface.

