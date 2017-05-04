Double your expandability with Intel® Joule™ click SHIELD + for Intel® Joule™ Expansion Board. It’s the sequel to the Intel Joule click SHIELD we released a month ago.

Think of all the good things that come in the number four – the Beatles, the seasons, the four corners of the Earth and from now on, four mikroBUS™ sockets on our new click shield.

Considering we have more than 280 click boards™ in the shop, the combinations you can make are boundless.

For more information about the Intel® Joule™ click SHIELD + see the product page.

