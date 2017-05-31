On Monday we celebrated the release of the 300th click board™. With the wind of success in our sales, we wanted to share an interview with the engineer who made over 50 click boards™ out of the 300.

That is a picture of Dragan, affectionately named Rega, when he started working at MikroElektronika three years ago. He seems busy in the photo because he’s in the process of making some of his first click boards™. Other than having the most charming smile in the company, he is known as the man who can solve any problem.

So here is what we asked him:

What is your favorite click board™?

“Definitely Alcohol click. It is the first one I made, and I was truly proud of myself when I saw how successful it was. Nowadays I manage click board™ projects, more than making them as before. But I can safely say that those years when I was making clicks, was one of the best periods of my life.”

How did you celebrate the 300th release?

“Well, first I had a cold beer outside with everyone else.”, he says with a grin on his face. “It’s always nice to relax with friends at the end of the day. And I can honestly call the people I work with here my friends.”

How do you see the future of the click board™ range?

“Oh, I see 700 more click boards™ at least! It’s going to be an interesting journey. When I look back on the time when I started working here, it’s impossible not to notice how fast we are moving forwards. It’s constant improvement in every part of the process. I have to say that I am really proud of what has been achieved so far. Not just on my part, but the whole company.”

Can you give us three thoughts that you associate with click boards™?

“If I had to choose only three it would be: plug&play, fast development, and enthusiasm. You need an enthusiastic spirit to create a product like this one.”

Rega is one of the many engineers in our Hardware Department, and all of them share the thoughts and outlook on the milestone we reached, when this week began. With the way they are going now, the 500th click is not far at all.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

