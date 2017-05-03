The Internet of Things seems to be growing both as a concept and as a reality with each new day. There was a time when you had to explain the idea of it to people. But these days it’s like everyone is talking about it.

From smart wine bottles that tell you precisely what you are drinking, to whole smart home systems that take care of everything from one console. The future is already here.

Elektor magazine

Elektor magazine is following this trend. They recently had an article on boards and kits for IoT development and Hexiwear was the first product featured in it.

It’s a nice overview of Hexiwear and all its features. A great starting point in case you need a reminder, of if you haven’t read much about it until now.

You can take a look at the article by clicking here.

For more information about Hexiwear visit the official page.

