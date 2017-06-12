From now on you can connect to your cloud directly from Hexiwear by sending data over WiFi and 3G networks. No need to use your phone anymore. Right after releasing the Hexiwear firmware in mikroC, we are presenting you with a new, amazing feature, that will make your life easier.

If you haven’t downloaded the new firmware in mikroC, visit the GitHub repository page. One more reason to use the mikroC PRO for ARM compiler.

Set up the parameters

Place Hexiwear on the Docking Station, add WiFi3 click or 3G SARA click, take your phone. This is beginning to sound like a cake recipe.

You can either set the WiFi parameters – network name and password, or set the 3G parameters, and press “SET VALUES”. You can even choose the position of the click on the Docking Station.

Once you set up the parameters you are done, the device will remember them. Open your account and access all the sensor readings from your Hexiwear.

You’ll use the same Wolkabout account as before. With all the sensor data visualized and carefully arranged, you can monitor the data without any trouble.

Click here to download the new version of the firmware.

WiFi 3 click and 3G SARA click

WiFi3 click is a complete self-contained WiFi solution carrying the ESP8266 module with a system on a chip. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply only.

3G SARA click is a mikroBUS™ add-on board with the smallest UMTS/HSPA cellular modem available today – the u-blox U201, from the award-winning SARA series.

For more information see the official Hexiwear page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

