Aristotle claimed that the heart is the most important organ in the body, more important than the brain. Galen said that this is the body part most closely related to the soul. We associate the heart with love.

A quickened heart beat represents an excited emotional state (among other things). You’ll be glad to know that you can track your heart-rate with our newest click board™ — Heart rate 4 click. And perhaps learn something more about your emotions.

Heart rate 4 click

The click carries the MAX30101 high-sensitivity pulse oximeter and heart-rate sensor from Maxim Integrated. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target MCU over I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

Your heart rate increases when you exercise, when you are afraid, under stress, when you get excited about something. But while you are in a resting state a normal heart rate is somewhere between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

Pulse oximetry

Who knew that you can measure someone’s heart rate with light.

This measuring principle is based on infrared and red light absorption of oxygen saturated and oxygen unsaturated blood. Oxygenated blood absorbs more infrared light, and deoxygenated blood absorbs more red light.

By comparing the ratios of these two types of light the SpO2 readings are calculated.

