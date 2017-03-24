The two-month climbing season for Mount Everest starts in late March. Why would you want to know this? Well, the Nepalese government is having a trial experiment and issuing GPS tracking devices to climbers this year.

For the first time in history, there will be bullet-proof evidence that someone has actually climbed the Everest. If you plan to climb the world’s tallest mountain, you can take our new click with you – GSM/GNSS 2 click – maybe it will be more accurate than Nepal’s GPS tracking devices.

GSM/GNSS 2 click

GSM/GNSS 2 click carries SIM868 quad-band GSM/GPRS module. SIM868 is integrated with a high-performance GSM/GPRS engine and a GNSS engine.

The module is designed with power saving technique so that the current consumption is as low as 0.65mA in sleep mode.

For more information about the click see the product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned