What was the world like before GPS?

Well, exactly the same as it is now, only it was harder to navigate it. You needed different sized maps, instructions, a compass. Now, we have devices that give us really precise instructions how to get from point A to point B, and we are used to it. Good things catch on fast.

GPS 4 click is the newest addition to our shop and the world of GPS. The Quectel module on the click the perfect combination of high sensitivity (-165dBm @Tracking, -148dBm @Acquisition) and low power consumption (12mA in tracking mode).

GPS 4 click

GPS 4 click carries the L70 compact GPS module from Quectel. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface.

With AlwaysLocate™ technology, L70 can adaptively adjust the on/off time to achieve a balance between positioning accuracy and power consumption according to the environmental and motion conditions.

For more information about the GPS 4 click, see the product page.

