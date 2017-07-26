Satellites are steadily orbiting the planet, Australia and New Zealand officially have their first GPS infrastructure in space since yesterday, and today we have a new GNSS click in the shop.

Use GNSS 5 click to accurately determine your position. With navigation sensitivity of –167 dBm and low power consumption, you are good to go.

GNSS 5 click

GNSS 5 click carries the NEO-M8N GNSS receiver module from u-blox. It is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. The click communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C or UART interface, with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: RST, INT, PWM.

