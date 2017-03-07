Get better positioning accuracy with our new GNSS 4 click.

GNSS stands for Global Navigation Satellite System, an umbrella term that describes both the United States GPS, the Russian GLONASS global positioning systems and European Galileo. It’s like Europe, Russia and the US joining hands to give the planet better positioning systems.

GNSS 4 click

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply and communicates with the target microcontroller over UART or I2C interface.

GNSS 4 click has good accuracy even in GNSS-hostile environments, like narrow streets with tall buildings on both sides, or indoor spaces with small windows, etc.

You can take a look at the product page if you want more information about the click.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika