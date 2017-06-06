With the new version of the ARM compilers out we wanted to give you a treat. If you order any ARM compiler (both electronic license and USB dongle) – mikroC PRO for ARM, mikroBasic PRO for ARM, or mikroPascal PRO for ARM – and the mikroProg™ for ARM, you’ll get the mikroProg™ for just $1.
mikroProg™ debugger
Our line of mikroProg™ programmers and hardware debuggers is supported in ARM compilers.
You can choose from the five available options:
- mikroProg™ for STM32
- mikroProg™ for Tiva
- mikroProg™ for Kinetis
- mikroProg™ for MSP432
- mikroProg™ for CEC
The offer is valid from Tuesday, June 6, 10:00 CET, until June 13, 10:00 CET. The discount applies at checkout, once you add the compiler and mikroProg™ to the cart.
