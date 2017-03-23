Life is full of mysteries, but there is nothing mysterious about an amplifier. It takes an incoming voltage signal and makes that voltage bigger. Amplifiers boost radio signals, power giant speakers at rock concerts, or your favorite pair of headphones.

The newest click board™ we have out is an amplifier as well – GainAMP click.

GainAMP click

GainAMP click carries the LTC®6912 dual channel, low noise, digitally programmable gain amplifier.

The gains for both channels are independently programmable, using a 3-wire SPI interface to select voltage gains of 0, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100V/V.

