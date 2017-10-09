Additional memory is always useful. Another USB stick to store the photos from the latest holiday. An SD card for your phone. Or for example, FRAM 2 click – the freshest thing in the shop this week.

FRAM 2 click carries the CY15B104Q 4-Mbit (512K x 8) from Cypress. A ferroelectric random-access memory or F-RAM is non-volatile and performs reads and writes similar to a RAM.

Ferroelectric RAM, better known as FRAM is a random-access memory. It’s famous for fast access times and low power consumption. You can use it in all sorts of applications, especially the ones that require low-power consumption.

The CY15B104Q has high endurance – is capable of supporting 10^14 read/write cycles.

But what does non-volatile mean?

To be volatile is to be unstable. So, non-volatile memory is stable and saves all the data even when the power is off. Or to be more precise this type of memory does not need a continuous power supply to retain data.

