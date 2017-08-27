25% OFF on Flip&Click

If you order any Flip&Click development board (either the PIC32MZ or the SAM3X) and at least four click boards™ of your choice, you’ll get a 25% discount on the Flip&Click. Just keep in mind that these five items need to be in the cart for the discount to apply.

Think of all the combinations you can make with four mikroBUS™ sockets. Considering we have more than 300 click boards™ in the shop, the possibilities are huge. And the click board range is growing every day.

For more information on the Flip&Click development boards, visit the shop.