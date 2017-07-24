Another Flip&Click development board is in the shop. The first major difference you’ll notice is the bright red color on one side. Perhaps you got too attached to the deep blue of the previous one.

Flip&Click PIC32MZ is the sequel you were waiting for. You still get the four mikroBUS™ sockets and the Arduino UNO pinout on the other side, but this one can be programmed in our PIC32 compilers.

Flip&Click PIC32MZ

Flip&Click PIC32MZ is a two-sided development board with a split personality. It can be used whit chipKIT core (Arduino-style development environment), but it can also be used with mikroC, mikroBasic, and mikroPascal for PIC32. It’s a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four click boards.

With a 24 MHz crystal oscillator, 250 MHz MCU speed, four mikroBUS™ sockets, and USB/UART port you are set for some great projects.

For more information on Flip&Click PIC32MZ visit the product page.

