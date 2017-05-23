We wanted to turn your attention towards a tutorial about creating a LoRaWAN network, from our friends at Zerynth. The network is programmed in Python, which is where out Flip&click development board comes in handy, as it can run on Python.

LoRaWAN network is a media access control (MAC) protocol for wide area networks.

Flip&click plays the part of the Node in the LoRaWAN network, and LoRa click onboard it is an endpoint in the network as well.

Click here to read the whole tutorial, and learn more about The Things Network (TTN), LoRaWAN architecture, network gateways, nodes, and sending messages.

LoRa click

LoRa click carries Microchip’s RN2483 fully certified LoRa Sub-GHz, 433/868 MHz European R&TTE Directive Assessed Radio Modem.

The RN2483 module has a specified range of >15km in rural and suburban settings and >5km coverage in urban areas.

Flip&click

Flip & click is a two-sided development board. It can be used as a 32-bit Arduino Due powered by ARM Cortex™-M3 AT91SAM3X8E microcontroller, but it can also run Python. In either case, it’s a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four click boards.

Considering we have almost 300 click boards available, that presents you with an immeasurable possibility of combinations.

For more information about Flip&click, see the product page. The user manual is linked at the bottom of the page.

Also, check out our article about the LoRaWAN network covering the Italian town of Pisa. Perhaps it will inspire you to start a similar project.

