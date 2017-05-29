The 300th click board™ is finally here – eINK click! It seems like it was only yesterday that we made the first click. But actually, it was 6 years ago. Time flies when you are doing what you love.

One of our engineers has done some calculations, to see how many click boards he made over the years. He came to the number of 51, meaning he can officially be called the king of click boards™.

Now, it’s up to everyone else in the Hardware department to try and take this title from him. When we celebrate the 500th click board release, perhaps someone else will take the click board™ king title

eINK click

eINK click is an adapter for connecting eINK displays, with a 24pin ribbon cable. The eINK display sold with the click can retain the image even when the power is off. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.

The eINK display is a high-contrast e-paper display. It has a wide viewing angle and the resolution of 172X72 dots.

300th click board™ – a special 15% discount

To celebrate the release of the 300th click board™ we offer a week long 15% discount on all our click boards.

Use the voucher code CELEBRATE-300CLICK at checkout.

The offer lasts until Monday, June 5, 09:00 CET. So you have plenty of time to browse the shop and find the click boards™ that suit your project the most.

eINK technology

This kind of technology uses electronic ink. The coolest thing about it is that the display only consumes power when something is changing on the screen.

Sunlight readability

eINK displays have really good sunlight readability. It is almost like you are reading from a book. The viewing angle is good from whichever way you look at it.

For more information about the eINK click, visit the product page.

