Fusion means the act of melting and merging different elements together, that is why we have a picture of a burning star on our EasyPIC Fusion v7 — where we combined support for three different architectures: dsPIC33, PIC24, and PIC32. Well, this development board just got a new MCU card that contains the PIC32MZ2048ECH144 microcontroller.

MCU card features

PIC32MZ2048ECH144 – a 32-bit MCU with 512 KB of SRAM and 2MB of Flash, 200MHz maximum frequency, an internal oscillator, audio and graphic interfaces, Ethernet and more.

The Ethernet transceiver is compliant with IEEE802.3/802.3u (Fast Ethernet) and with ISO 802-3/IEEE 802.3 (10BASE-T).

