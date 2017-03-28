The world’s first seismoscope was invented over 1800 years ago in China. It was a large copper bowl with eight dragons, each facing one corner of the earth. This ancient contraption could detect an earthquake from 500km away.

Our newest click board™ does a similar thing, except is doesn’t have eight dragons on it, but you can find some copper.

Earthquake click carries D7S, the world’s smallest high-precision seismic sensor from Omron.

Earthquake click

When an earthquake occurs with a seismic intensity equivalent to 5 Upper or higher on the JMA Seismic Intensity Scale, the D7S will activate the shutoff output to notify the user that an earthquake has occurred.

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target MCU over I2C interface.

Low power consumption

The power consumption of the sensor during standby is 90 μA or less. On average, during processing, the sensor uses around 300 μA. It’s ideal for small IoT devices that run on battery power.

