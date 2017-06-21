Small DC motors are used everywhere around you – in fans, toy cars, vending machines, power tools, electric toothbrushes, and more. If you are planning a project similar to some of these devices, you need a DC motor driver. Good thing that DC MOTOR 5 click is available in the shop.

DC MOTOR 5 click

DC MOTOR 5 click carries the DRV8701 brushed DC motor gate driver from Texas Instruments. The click is designed to run on an external power supply. It communicates with the target MCU over the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, RST, CS, PWM, and INT.

The click is capable of driving motors from 5.9V to 45V.

World’s first electric motor

1828 was the year the world saw the first practical electric motor. Hungarian inventor Ányos István Jedlík called it an “electromagnetic self-rotor“. It was the first continuously rotating electric motor, and it had all the components of a DC motor (a stator, rotor, and commutator).

His invention remained hidden from the rest of the world for more than 15 years, so it had no real influence on the development of motors of today. The rotating electric motor of Moritz Jacobi in 1834 was the real start.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned