We have a new pocket-sized development board with two mikroBUS™ sockets – clicker 2 for PIC32MZ.

Our newest Clicker 2 board will get you from idea to prototype faster than ever. It carries the PIC32MZ 32-bit microcontroller (1 MB Live-Update Flash and 512 KB SRAM) microcontroller with FPU from Microchip.

While everyone else is busy trying to figure out which wire jumper connector goes where, all you need to do is plug one of our click boards™ in the mikroBUS™ socket, and you are on your way. We have hundreds of click boards™ in the shop, each carrying a different functionality. From wireless transceivers and motor control click boards™ to air quality sensors and LED displays. If it crossed your mind, chances are we have it in the shop. So, browse the range and find the ones that suit your project.

Clicker 2 for PIC32MZ can be powered in two ways: over the USB connector, and over a Li-Po battery. You choose what works better for you and your project.

We recently released the PIC32MZ clicker as well. You can get almost the same features of the Clicker 2, but in a smaller size, with one less mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information about the Clicker 2 for PIC32MZ see the product page.

