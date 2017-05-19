clicker 2 for dsPIC33 is the perfect platform for testing all your ideas. With 290 click boards in our shop and the range always expanding, you can make thousands of different combinations. So add temperature sensors, WiFi connectivity click boards, displays, motor drivers and more.

Two mikroBUS sockets and a powerful MCU. You are set to make great gadgets and applications faster than you can believe.

clicker 2 for dsPIC33

clicker 2 for dsPIC33 is a compact dsPIC development kit with two mikroBUS™ sockets for click board connectivity. It carries a 16-bit dsPIC33EP512MU810 microcontroller from Microchip, with a 70 MIPS dsPIC DSC core. With a built-in USB-HID bootloader the clicker 2 for dsPIC33 it easy to program.

This compact development board has a li-polymer battery connector, an ON/OFF switch and a micro USB connector, so it can work as a standalone device.

For more information about the board see the product page and the manual, linked at the bottom of the page.

Let us know in the comments section what is the best two-click combination in your experience.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned