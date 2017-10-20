Yeah, you heard it here first! We are launching a YouTube series – click per minute. Explaining is nice, but showing is even better.

Watch, subscribe, and learn about click boards™

By making this short but useful videos we wish to show you what exactly our clicks can do. From now on, you can follow our charming colleagues, Biljana (our amazing sales engineer) and Voja (our fantastic graphic designer), as they put our clicks to a good use and tease each other in the process. Go watch them, get inspired and start your own fabulous project!

We have a sneak-peak preview for you – the banner. On Monday you’ll get to see Biljana and Voja in a different setting, playful as always.

You’ll see how easy it is when you have inspiration and the right components.

click boards™ are even cooler now

Browse through our ever-expanding click board™ range and find the right ones. We have the world’s largest collection of add-on boards and you will most certainly find what you need – from wireless connectivity, through all kinds of sensors, displays, motor control, etc.

Check out the first two videos in the series on our Youtube channel – 2×20 Amp click and Boost click.

Subscribe, if you don’t follow us already and keep your eyes open for even more amusing examples.

For more information about the two click board™, visit their product pages: Boost click and 2x20W Amp click.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

