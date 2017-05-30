Being able to release one click board™ per day is the result of hard work, commitment, and skills build over the years.

Ever since we started making click boards, we had a dream of being able to produce at this pace. Follow us on this journey, as we celebrate the 300th click board release and all the new achievements that are to come.

We prepared a two-part Blog post on the topic. You can see the first part at this link.

You’ll get to see how Hardware, Software, and Marketing each do their part in the process. We follow engineers from morning until evening, through each step of the way. See how they get their innovative ideas, make schematics, write code, make banners, and release finished products.

