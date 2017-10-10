Our partnership with Microchip continues – This spring, during the “50 clicks in 50 days” campaign, Microchip added one click board™ per day to their quick-start library for MCC, the Code Configurator.

This time they are adding click libraries as well, but to the MPLAB® Xpress IDE. Microchip has a group of instructional videos about the MPLAB Xpress IDE within the Microchip Minutes series on YouTube. Today, we are sharing the one about click boards with you.

70 click board™ libraries

“MPLAB® Xpress IDE offers automated code generation for more than 70 MikroElektronika click boards™, ranging from air quality sensors to LoRa modules.”

Watch the video and learn how to access the click board™ libraries.

Once you get the hang of things and reach the MikroE click section in the IDE, simply choose the category and click board™ you need. Use the pre-generated code and test your project within minutes.

For more information about the click board™ range see the shop.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika