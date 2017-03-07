We are celebrating the International Women’s Day with a 15% discount on all of our products. The offer lasts from 12:00 noon CET Tuesday, March 7 until 12:00 noon CET Thursday, March 9.

Last year we wrote about the gender pay gap in the tech industry, this year we focus on gender equality, how this day is being celebrated globally and the women of this company.

Women of MikroElektronika

We’re proud to say that we have some amazing women here at MikroElektonika. Just to name a few:

We have Biljana in our Sales department, she’s a business-savvy engineer, a perfect link between the customers and the products.

Danijela, the super-woman, is the designer from our Marketing department who carries the visual identity of the company in her head and inspires us all with her creativity every day.

In Hardware we have Janja, a kickboxer, and an engineer, a force to be reckoned with.

Gender equality

The official UN theme for this year is “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030”. Since the sad truth of the matter is that women still have less paid jobs and less opportunity to advance in their fields. But if we all take small steps forward every day, things are bound to get better.

Some amazing campaigns have happened over the last few years, like the “HeForShe” solidarity campaign started by UN Women. The idea is to encourage and teach boys and men that gender equality is not a problem that women should solve by themselves, and that taking positive action affects us all – socially, politically and economically.

How it all began

International Women’s Day has been celebrated since the 1900’s. In 1910 Clara Zetkin proposed the idea that there should be a special day, dedicated to women, marked in every country in the world. A day to celebrate the achievements of women and to draw attention to the issues that needed to be resolved.

You can see a timeline of how Women’s Day evolved through the years here.

How will you mark this day? How about treating your girlfriend with the EasyPIC v7, or a 7” touch screen mikromedia?

Instead a box of chocolates, how about a red box filled with click boards?

