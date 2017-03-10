The new ARM compiler release for mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal brings us support for the CEC1702 MCUs from Microchip. This is the perfect time for us to focus on what the CEC toolchain has to offer.

CEC1702 features

The CEC1702 is a full-featured ARM® Cortex®-M4-based microcontroller with a complete hardware cryptography-enabled solution in a single package. This low-power but powerful, programmable 32-bit microcontroller offers easy-to-use encryption, authentication, private and public key capabilities and allows customer programming flexibility to minimize customer risk.

Adding functionality with clickers

This brings the CEC toolchain to 4 clickers and one mikroProg™. The CEC1302 and CEC1702 clickers offer one mikroBUS™ socket for click board™ connectivity, while clicker 2 for CEC1302 and clicker 2 for CEC1702 offer two (as one might guess from the name of each product).

The two-seater option offers far more possibilities, you can combine all the click boards™ in our shop and come up with a truly unique and impressive project. With more than 270 clicks currently available, and the number is always expanding, you have more than 36000 combinations.

So there is no need to hold yourself back, let your imagination be the king for once, and create something original.

The CEC toolchain offers the mikroProg™ for CEC as well. The mikroProg™ supports all CEC ARM® Cortex™ M3 and M4 devices.

