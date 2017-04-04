When you think of it, radio communication works a lot like human communication. You need a speaker and you need a listener. Or in this case, you need a transceiver and a receiver. But ccRF 3 click, our newest addition to the wireless communication range, can do both because it is a transceiver.

You can imagine it as a multitasking person, talking on the phone and typing an email at the same time.

ccRF 3 click

ccRF 3 click carries the CC1120 high-performance RF transceiver for narrowband systems from Texas Instruments. The click works at a 433 MHz frequency band.

The CC1120 MCU onboard the click is designed for low-power and low-voltage operation in all sorts of wireless systems, like alarms and security, industrial monitoring, healthcare applications, etc. CC1120 also has excellent receiver sensitivity: 123 dBm at 1.2 kbps, 110 dBm at 50 kbps.

For more information visit the ccRF 3 click product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned