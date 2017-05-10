CAN communication makes one think of the game you play as a child, with two metal cans and a piece of string. You say something into the can, and your friend listens on the other end. Well, CAN communication protocol works something like that, but it’s a bit more high-tech. CAN Isolator click makes sure that this communication is protected.

CAN Isolator click

CAN Isolator click carries the ADM3053 signal and power isolated CAN transceiver with an integrated isolated DC-to-DC converter. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. The click carries a DB 9-pin male connector.

Protect your design against dangerous electrical voltage spikes. Eliminate ground loops.

For more information about the CAN Isolator click, see the product page.

