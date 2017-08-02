Are you working on a project that needs simple audio signaling? If you are, then BUZZ 2 click is what you are missing.

Buzzers are customarily added in projects as some sort of a warning signal. Alarm clock applications, timers, medical applications, home alarms, and more.

BUZZ 2 click

BUZZ 2 click carries the CMT-8540S-SMT magnetic buzzer transducer. Buzzer’s resonant frequency is 4kHz. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

The magnetic buzzer is controlled by the PWM pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

