Buck regulators, or step-down switching regulators, or DC-to-DC power regulators are what brings the voltage down to a level you need. Our new product, BUCK click, does exactly that.

BUCK click

BUCK click is a buck switching regulator that accepts a wide input voltage range (up to 40V) and steps it down to 3.3V or 5V. The click carries the LT3976 40V, 5A, 2MHz step-down switching regulator with 3.3µA quiescent current. BUCK click communicates with the target microcontroller over the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: PWM, INT, RS, CS.

When all the usual conditions and proper cooling are met BUCK click can supply up to 5A of load current.

For more information about BUCK click, see the product page.

