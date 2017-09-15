Anything a brushed DC motor can do, a brushless motor can do better. The small size is also a wining fact. They are used in everything from electric cars to ceiling fans. Our new click is a BLDC motor driver.

Brushless 3 click

Brushless 3 click carries the DRV10983, a three-phase sensorless motor driver with integrated power MOSFETs. When an external power supply is applied, you can drive a brushless DC motor through the PWM pin, AN pin or I2C interface. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, with the additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: PWM, AN, INT, RST.

The input voltage range goes from 8V to 28V. A 3 wire BLDC motor can be connected over the screw terminals.

