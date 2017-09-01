In the marine world, jellyfish are the most energy efficient animals. In the world of motors, and motor controllers the energy efficient jellyfish are brushless motors. The click board™ we have today, Brushless 2 click, controls such motors.

No sparking, no electrical noise, no brushes to wear out – these are all the advantages you’ll get with a brushless motor. So, check out our newest click.

Brushless 2 click

Brushless 2 click carries the DRV10964 BLDC motor controller with an integrated output stage. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, RST, CS, PWM, INT.

A brushless motor doesn’t have the commutator and brushes, instead, you’ll find a circuit board that delivers energy to the windings.

