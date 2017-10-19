We have a new voltage booster click in the shop, with a rather appropriate name – Boost click.

Boost converters are great for stepping up the voltage on the input so that the load has enough power. You can use the click to increase the voltage of all kinds – batteries, solar panels, etc.

As you can see, we boosted the voltage for a DC motor in the video. The output voltage can be set up to 38V. The input voltage can be set to 5V from mikroBUS™ or in range 7-20V from an external DC source.

The two onboard screw terminals are used for connecting the external voltage input, and the load. Each one is clearly marked, so you’ll have no problem setting everything up.

