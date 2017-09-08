A new click in our power management category – a synchronous boost converter – Boost 4 click. Do you need to step up the voltage? An easy and convenient solution is in the shop.

The onboard module is capable of delivering up to 2.4-A output current at 5-V output with the 2.5-V input supply.

Boost 4 click

Boost 4 click carries the TPS61230A, a high efficiency fully integrated synchronous boost converter from Texas Instruments. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. Boost 4 click drives the target chip through the digi pot, which has SPI communication with the microcontroller on the system.

