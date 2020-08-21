ZigBee Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully integrated Zigbee transceiver with a 32-bit ARM® Cortex M3TM microprocessor, Flash and RAM memory, and peripherals. This board features the ETRX357, 2.4 GHz Zigbee Radio module from Silicon Labs, which has been designed to be easily integrated and to provide a fast, simple, and low-cost wireless mesh networking interface. It communicates with the MCU over the UART interface using the unique AT-style command line interface which allows users to quickly integrate Zigbee technology without complex software development.

This Click board™ is fitting for ZigBee smart energy applications, wireless alarms and security, remote monitoring, and other electronic applications that need wireless communication.

For more information about the ZigBee Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe