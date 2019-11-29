Xsens adds a new mikroBUS™ board

This great collaboration has produced a new mikroBUS™ board!

Xsens boards have continued using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

This new product that has the mikroBUS™ standard is the MTi-600 Development Board.

Our business relationship with Xsens is developing rapidly and it’s going to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Xsens & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit their official mikroBUS™ section.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe