XMC4400 Platform2Go development board from Infineon has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

One more development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. This development board is called the XMC4400 Platform2Go, from Infineon.

Our business relationship with Infineon will continue to develop and it is will make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 309 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about all Infineon boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe