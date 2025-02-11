XBee 4 Click for wireless communication in demanding industrial and commercial settings

Enable reliable Zigbee 3.0 and BLE communication with long-range connectivity using XBRR-24Z8

XBee 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for wireless communication in demanding industrial and commercial settings. Featuring the XBRR-24Z8 Zigbee 3.0 module from DIGI International, this board offers a powerful combination of connectivity options and performance.

Multi-protocol support: Supports Zigbee 3.0 mesh networking and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.2 for flexible communication

Supports Zigbee 3.0 mesh networking and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.2 for flexible communication High-performance radio: Powered by the Silicon Labs EFR32MG transceiver chipset, ensuring reliable data transmission

Powered by the Silicon Labs EFR32MG transceiver chipset, ensuring reliable data transmission Long-range connectivity: Offers an indoor range of up to 60m and an outdoor line-of-sight range of up to 1200m

Offers an indoor range of up to 60m and an outdoor line-of-sight range of up to 1200m High data rate: Supports a maximum RF data rate of 250Kbps and a serial speed of up to 1Mbps

Supports a maximum RF data rate of 250Kbps and a serial speed of up to 1Mbps Flexible communication interfaces: Communicates with the host MCU via UART or SPI interfaces

Communicates with the host MCU via UART or SPI interfaces Hardware flow control: Ensures reliable data transfer

Ensures reliable data transfer Onboard features: Includes LED indicators for status monitoring and a button for easy commissioning

Enable wireless control and monitoring of building systems , such as lighting, HVAC, and security

, such as lighting, HVAC, and security Support smart metering, energy monitoring, and control of energy-consuming devices

metering, monitoring, and of energy-consuming devices Make wireless communication for industrial sensors and equipment

sensors and equipment Achieve wireless control and dimming of lighting systems

