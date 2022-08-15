Xbee 2 Click is a compact add-on board providing wireless end-point connectivity to other devices. This board features the XB3-24Z8UM, a Digi XBee® 3 transceiver module offering a fully interoperable ecosystem covering all vertical markets from Digi International. Building on industry-leading technology, the pre-certified Digi XBee® 3 module delivers the flexibility to switch between multiple frequencies and wireless protocols as needed (Zigbee, 802.15.4, DigiMesh® and BLE). It can be easily configured and controlled from a simple, central platform and comes with built-in Digi TrustFence® security, identity, and data privacy features which use more than 175 controls to protect against new and evolving cyber threats.

This Click board™ is suitable for broad smart-energy applications, wireless alarms and security, building automation, and others.

For more information, visit the Xbee 2 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE