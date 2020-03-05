WOMEN‘S DAY offer

Even though it‘s going to be WOMEN‘s DAY, Mikroe‘s lovely ladies are giving away valuable discounts!

Our ladies have prepared some heartwarming discounts and special offers for our loyal visitors and customers.

Starting now you can buy 8 selected products with a huge 28% discount thanks to the generocity of Mikroe‘s thoughtful women.

Those selected products are:

But that is not all, we are also giving you a 20% discount on our 8th generation of hardware perfection including our revolutionary development boards, the first-ever programmer & debugger over WiFi – CODEGRIP, fantastic MCU Cards and various latest state-of-the-art mikromedias and TFT boards.

And the cherry on top – 8% off on everything else! Get any of more than 1500 Mikroe products with an 8% discount! This means that you can purchase any other of over 750 Click boards™, and many more products that have had a substantial impact on the embedded world, with 8% off.

All of these discounts are available for you to see on our Promotions page and in our webshop!

Do not hestitate! Order whatever you would like and use the discounts our lovely ladies have provided for you!

The offer starts on Thursday, March 5th at 5 PM CET and ends on Thursday, March 12th at 9 AM CET.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.