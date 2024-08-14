WIZFI360 Click based on a low power IEEE802.11 b/g/n compliant WiFi module

Bring reliable and efficient WiFi connectivity to your industrial applications with WIZFI360

WIZFI360 Click is a compact add-on board designed for dependable WiFi integration into industrial applications. It uses the WIZFI360 WiFi module from WIZnet, renowned for its minimal power consumption and strict adherence to IEEE802.11 b/g/n standards.

KEY FEATURES:

Low power consumption: Minimizes energy usage, crucial for battery-powered industrial devices or projects requiring long-term operation

Low power consumption: Minimizes energy usage, crucial for battery-powered industrial devices or projects requiring long-term operation

IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standard compliance: Ensures compatibility with a wide range of existing WiFi networks and devices used in industrial settings

Multiple WiFi modes: Supports SoftAP (creates an access point), Station (connects to an existing network), and SoftAP+Station (acts as both access point and client) modes, providing flexibility for various network configurations in industrial automation or data transfer scenarios

Wide frequency range: Operates within the 2400MHz to 2483.5MHz band, commonly used for industrial WiFi communication

Versatile serial communication: Offers a serial port with a baud rate of up to 2Mbps, enabling efficient data exchange between the WIZFI360 Click and your main MCU

Secure communication: Supports WPA_PSK and WPA2_PSK encryption standards, ensuring secure data transmission in industrial environments where data privacy is critical

Configurable channels: Allows you to select the appropriate operating channel (1 to 13) to avoid interference from other WiFi networks, often a concern in industrial settings with potentially congested wireless environments

Multiple connections: Can handle up to 5 simultaneous TCP/UDP links, facilitating communication with multiple devices or servers, useful for data acquisition and control in industrial automation systems

APPLICATIONS:



Reliable WiFi connectivity for data exchange between industrial machines, control systems, and HMIs

Low-power WiFi for secure and consistent transmission of energy consumption data from smart meters to a central collection point

Robust WiFi for stable data transfer from remote sensors or equipment to a central monitoring station

WiFi solution for industrial IoT, inventory management, building automation, and other applications requiring reliable data transfer

