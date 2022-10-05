Wireless SUN Click is a compact add-on board representing a Wireless Smart Utility Network for Field Area Network (Wi-SUN FAN) solution. This board features the BP35C5, a Wi-SUN FAN-compatible wireless communication module from Rohm Semiconductor. The BP35C5 operates in the 920MHz band and includes a Wi-SUN software stack that enables operation at different transmission modes for high efficiency. Besides, certification under ARIB and the FCC allows immediate use in Japan and the US in large-scale (up to 1,000-node Sub-GHz) multi-hop mesh networks supporting channel hopping.

This Click board™ is suitable for social infrastructures such as traffic lights and street lights, smart buildings, and logistics, allowing a remote management system to be built that covers the entire city.

For more information, visit the Wireless SUN Click product page.

