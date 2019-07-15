WiFi 9 click – Fully embedded stand-alone Wi-Fi module

One of the most complete WiFi module solutions on the market from Panasonic company, powered with a chipset from Marvell (88W8977). This module provides full-featured embedded network stack, integrated webserver, over-the-air firmware updates, integrated QSPI flash memory for customer web contents or configuration file storing, and many other features.

The module can work in access point and infrastructure mode that allows easy setup of simultaneous Wi‑Fi connections from the module to smart devices and home network routers. If you are interested to know more about this product and how you can use it, feel free to visit product page.

For more information about WiFi 9 click and feel free to visit its webpage.